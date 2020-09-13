Advertisement

Virginia lieutenant governor enters race for governor

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has formally kicked off his campaign for governor, a year after he faced two allegations of sexual assault.

Fairfax spoke Saturday at the Old Court House in Fairfax in northern Virginia. In February 2019, Fairfax faced calls to resign from fellow Democrats after two women publicly accused him of sexual assault.

A woman who attended Duke University with Fairfax said he raped her in 2000. And a California professor said Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex when both attended the Democratic National Convention in 2004. Fairfax denied the allegations, calling those part of a “smear campaign” to end his political career.

