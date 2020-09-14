Advertisement

1on1: Preview of United Way of H/R Day of Caring

By Bob Corso
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — We find out about the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Day of Caring, which happens Wednesday, Sept.  23. There will be three ways to take part. There’s a virtual keynote speaker, projects, and workshops. The virtual keynote speaker is 13-year-old Mari Copeny, a youth activist from Flint, Michigan. Registration is needed for any of the three activities.

For more information, click here:  https://uwhr.org/DOC

