1on1: Preview of United Way of H/R Day of Caring
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — We find out about the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Day of Caring, which happens Wednesday, Sept. 23. There will be three ways to take part. There’s a virtual keynote speaker, projects, and workshops. The virtual keynote speaker is 13-year-old Mari Copeny, a youth activist from Flint, Michigan. Registration is needed for any of the three activities.
For more information, click here: https://uwhr.org/DOC
