2 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Grant Co. schools

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — The Grant County School District announced that an individual at the Union Educational Complex in Mount Storm and the family member of a staff member at Petersburg High School in Petersburg have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to two press releases posted to the school district’s Facebook page, the Grant County Health Department is working with the district in both instances.

At the Union Educational Complex, officials are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, including students, faculty, family members and friends. Those who have been identified have been put on isolation and are bring monitored by the health department.

These precautions are also being taken at Petersburg High School, as well as environmental cleaning at the school.

If you or your family experience COVID-19 symptoms, the district asks you to contact the Grant Co. Health Department at 304-257-4922 and to self-quarantine.

