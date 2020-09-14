ACSO searching for woman wanted in connection with reported Stuarts Draft Hwy. shooting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of shooting at a moving vehicle.

Deputies were called out to Foursquare Lane in Fishersville around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, September 13. A man told them he was heading north on on Stuarts Draft Highway when a vehicle pulled next to his and began firing. The man reportedly told deputies that the shooter also tried to ram his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are searching for 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey. The sheriff’s office says she is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, and additional charges are likely.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes this was not a random act of violence, and that Ramsey targeted the victim.

Ramsey is considered armed and dangerous, and you are asked to call 911 if you know her whereabouts.

