Advertisement

ACSO searching for woman wanted in connection with reported Stuarts Draft Hwy. shooting

LEAD Technologies Inc. V1.01Jacqueline N. Ramsey, 38, of Stuarts Draft is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle.
LEAD Technologies Inc. V1.01Jacqueline N. Ramsey, 38, of Stuarts Draft is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of shooting at a moving vehicle.

Deputies were called out to Foursquare Lane in Fishersville around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, September 13. A man told them he was heading north on on Stuarts Draft Highway when a vehicle pulled next to his and began firing. The man reportedly told deputies that the shooter also tried to ram his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are searching for 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey. The sheriff’s office says she is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, and additional charges are likely.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes this was not a random act of violence, and that Ramsey targeted the victim.

Ramsey is considered armed and dangerous, and you are asked to call 911 if you know her whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘We need to gain trust’: New Henrico Co. Chief of Police focused on moving division forward

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, Karina Bolster
Henrico County announced Eric D. English as the new Chief of Police with the Henrico County Police Division. He will step into the role on Sept. 14.

Local

Moorefield High School reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Hardy County Schools and the Hardy County Health Department released a statement on social media saying that an individual associated with Moorefield High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
“I think what’s important this month is to encourage open and honest dialogue about how we’re really doing, given the current social climate."

Local

Spotswood Elementary closed due to potential outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools made the decision to close Spotswood Elementary School for the next seven days due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 757 on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, September 14, Virginia has had 134,571 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Bridgewater Retirement Community gives back to local teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
Bridgewater Retirement Community is giving back to local teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 874 on Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Skill games fund COVID-19 relief

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

14-year-old boy driving stolen van leads police on high-speed chase in Chesapeake

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Obviously it wasn’t the race we wanted, but it turned out being a great event and we just had a really good time. As fun as you can have running 26.2 miles.”