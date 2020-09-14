Augusta Co. School Board reports positive COVID-19 case

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County School Board issued a letter to the parents and guardians of children attending Riverheads High School and Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School that a student who attends the schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the Augusta County Health Department has determined there was no exposure to students or staff while at either school, and it is believed the student contracted the virus within the community.

The school board says that parents should continue to monitor their own health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms. Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.

Those who become ill should contact their healthcare provider. If your child has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, you should report it to your school.

