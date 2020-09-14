Bridgewater Retirement Community gives back to local teachers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing we really need right now is good news. The Bridgewater retirement community is giving us just that with a community connections program, allowing residents and team members to help those around our community.

Last week, the team delivered cards and care packages to each of the 88 John Wayland Elementary School team members. The cards provided positive and uplifting messages to show the teachers how much they cared.

“We knew going into this year it was going to be a challenging year for anybody working in our schools,” said Laura Powell, the Director of Volunteer Services. She said, “We thought sending care packages and having a handwritten card for everybody on the John Wayland team as they all are a part of a wonderful organization, to encourage them... let them know that we’re here to support them.”

“I think it would have been really easy, when the pandemic hit, to just say we’re gonna put all of this on hold It has been really rewarding to find new ways to do that,” said Jeremy Douylliez, the Communications Specialist.

The team gives its residents the opportunity to participate in other service projects, at least once a month, including a reading program and a lunch buddies program. The team says they are always looking for more organizations around the community to support.

