Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

(CNN) – A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

The robot – named “Spot” – comes equipped with an infrared camera and three other monochrome cameras to get the vital signs without a doctor present.

The cameras can measure skin temperature, breathing rate, pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Researchers in Boston are testing one of the robots on volunteers.

While the idea is to use the robots in triage situations, their use could eventually be expanded to continuously monitor patients in their hospital rooms so busy doctors can check in on them virtually.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.