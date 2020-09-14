Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like fall this week with hazy skies

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WHSV) - High pressure will be in control for most of the week but smoke from the western wildfires will continue to lead to hazy skies.

MONDAY: Staying hazy tonight and over the next few days. This is all from wildfire smoke across the western U.S. which has been brought east from the jetstream. Air quality will not be poor, and you can’t smell the smoke. This will just continue to lead to a hazy and milky sky. A very pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cool overnight, chilly in some spots with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s to near 50 for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Hazy sunshine continues for the day as wildfire smoke continues in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Mild with highs in the low 70s. A great day to get outside.

Staying hazy for the evening. Remember wildfire smoke can lead to more vibrant sunrises and sunsets. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cooler overnight, lows falling into the low to mid 40s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s for the Valley, what a cool night!

High pressure will be in control on Tuesday, plenty of sunshine for the day.
High pressure will be in control on Tuesday, plenty of sunshine for the day.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Another cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A beautiful day with hazy sunshine again. Likely thick haze at times. With more of a southerly breeze, highs will be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sally will move closer to the area, but high pressure to the north will keep most of the moisture south of the area. A cold front will move across our are from the north, so any rain will be from the cold front. Liely a few showers later in the day. A warm afternoon despite the clouds, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Timing may change with the front so we will keep you updated. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy and mild for the day, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A crisp night, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. However, wildfire smoke may still affect our skies locally so it’s possible the haze may continue into the weekend. Otherwise, a great day to get out and enjoy.

Cool overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

