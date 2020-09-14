First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like fall this week with plenty of sunshine

(WHSV) - High pressure will be in control for most of the week leading to a good amount of sunshine. Rain chances increase on Thursday as Sally moves closer to the area.

MONDAY: A warm and muggy muggy morning with temperatures rising into the 70s, patchy fog early. Otherwise becoming mostly sunny and warm for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will also fall, very comfortable in the afternoon. A clear and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. Cool and crisp.

Humidity will continue to fall this afternoon, very comfortable. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and mild with highs in the low 70s. A great day to get outside. A clear and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the mid to upper 40s overnight. A very comfortable night.

High pressure will be in control on Tuesday, plenty of sunshine for the day. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Another cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sally will move closer to the area, but high pressure to the north will keep most of the moisture south of the area. A few showers can’t be ruled out at any point in the day, not a washout though. A warm afternoon despite the clouds, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and mild for the day, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A crisp night, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.