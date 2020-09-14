Gas prices drop across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prices at the gas pump in Virginia have fallen roughly 2 cents-per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g Monday, September 14, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are around 10.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Falling demand and seasonal factors are helping push down prices. Summer gasoline requirements will end Tuesday, September 15, bringing in cheaper to produce winter gasoline which is also easier to acquire by gas stations.

