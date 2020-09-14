Glago looking to build off breakout season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Keenan Glago’s last pass of the 2019 season is what motivates him.

“It’s been what fires me up," said Glago, a junior quarterback for the Harrisonburg High School football team. "My last throw of any football game was an interception. If that’s not reason to work over the offseason, I don’t know what is.”

Glago threw an interception late in the Blue Streaks' Region 5D first round playoff game last season as Harrisonburg was driving to tie the game or take the lead against William Fleming in what became a 20-17 season-ending loss for HHS.

“I was able to throw the ball around and make throws and compete out there but I was a sophomore so I made mistakes," said Glago. "I threw interceptions in big moments. So just trying to eliminate that and focus on the details, that’s been my focus this offseason.”

Prior to the season-ending loss, Glago stepped in as a sophomore and became a standout for the Blue Streaks. He started eight games, threw for 1,474 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 52% of his throws.

“It’s...nice to just have a sophomore year," said Glago. "A lot of people have their junior year to show or they might not even get a junior year, they only have their senior season so I have something to work off of.”

Harrisonburg head coach Josh Carico added: “I talk to him on pretty much a daily basis. I give him some home work assignments and the feedback is real good. We’re counting on him to do tremendous things for us.”

As Glago prepares for a spring football season in 2021, he already has nearly a full season of experience under his belt with two more to go as Harrisonburg’s starting QB.

“Being able to prepare with the mindset that I know what’s coming this year and I know what to expect, I have film on myself to watch," said Glago. "All of that makes a huge difference, definitely.”

