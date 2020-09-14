Grottoes police chief resigns

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) — Town of Grottoes Police Chief Thomas C. James has resigned.

His resignation was effective a month ago on Aug. 14. In his resignation letter, James said, “This is an extremely difficult decision for me and my family to have made. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for the time I have worked for the town and the experience I had been given to lead the Police Department.”

Stay with WHSV for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.