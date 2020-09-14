Advertisement

Grottoes police chief resigns

Grottoes
Grottoes(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) — Town of Grottoes Police Chief Thomas C. James has resigned.

His resignation was effective a month ago on Aug. 14. In his resignation letter, James said, “This is an extremely difficult decision for me and my family to have made. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for the time I have worked for the town and the experience I had been given to lead the Police Department.”

