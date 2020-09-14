Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Hobby Lobby in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin on April 2, 2020 (WSAW Photo)
Hobby Lobby in Rib Mountain, Wisconsin on April 2, 2020 (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.

The company said Monday it will increase its minimum hourly wage to $17 for full-time workers.

Hobby Lobby previously established a $15 minimum wage in 2014, and the retailer said it has raised its minimum wage 10 times in 11 years. Part-time employees make a minimum of $11 per hour.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said.

After some resistance, Hobby Lobby temporarily closed its stores and furloughed employees in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reopened all of its stores by July.

Hobby Lobby claims the increased wages have helped the company attract and retain a strong workforce.

The retailer operates more than 900 stores and employs more than 43,000 people.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

News

Feeling more like fall this week with plenty of sunshine

Updated: 8 minutes ago
High pressure will be in control for most of the week leading to a good amount of sunshine. Rain chances increase on Thursday as Sally moves closer to the area. MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm, highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A comfortable afternoon with low humidity. A clear and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. Cool and crisp.

National

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester's mayor has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

State

Gas prices drop across Virginia

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Prices at the gas pump in Virginia have fallen roughly 2 cents-per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g Monday, September 14, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Latest News

National

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

Local

Augusta Co. School Board reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A student who attends Riverheads High School and Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School has tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict.

State

Efforts falter to require schools to provide in-person options

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Fowler, Capital News Service
An effort to require Virginia school districts to provide in-person classes to students with poor internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic is most likely dead.