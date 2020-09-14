How Staunton has spent and plans to spend CARES Act funds

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — In May, the City of Staunton was notified that they would receive CARES Act funding. Now, the Queen City has either allocated or spent almost half of the money to help residents, business owners and employees get through the pandemic.

The City of Staunton received more than four million dollars in CARES Act funding.

The funds are spread out across a number of city coronavirus preparations, such as $1.1 million to Staunton City Schools to help carry out the virtual year, and $500,000 awarded to a small business assistance grant program through the Staunton economic development authority.

Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard said the city is working hard to get the money where it’s needed.

“We’re working through December 30. We are going to do the best we can do, up to that point. We will see what happens after that but until that time, we are going to try to ensure that this funding gets to where it is needed- in those places that are the most critical,” Beauregard said.

Beauregard said the city has been intentional in using the funds

“Importantly, it is how do we get the money out to the community, as well as how do we make the experience of government safer for everybody? So, I think we kind of kept those values in mind the whole time,” Beauregard said.

Beauregard said the city is focused on a number of CARES Act related initiatives through the end of the year.

That includes more aid for Staunton City Schools, temporary housing and hazard pay for public safety and city employees.

Any funds not spent or allocated by December 30 will go back to the state.

