Advertisement

How Staunton has spent and plans to spend CARES Act funds

Part of the funding will go to maintain socially distant activities in downtown Staunton.
Part of the funding will go to maintain socially distant activities in downtown Staunton.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — In May, the City of Staunton was notified that they would receive CARES Act funding. Now, the Queen City has either allocated or spent almost half of the money to help residents, business owners and employees get through the pandemic.

The City of Staunton received more than four million dollars in CARES Act funding.

The funds are spread out across a number of city coronavirus preparations, such as $1.1 million to Staunton City Schools to help carry out the virtual year, and $500,000 awarded to a small business assistance grant program through the Staunton economic development authority.

Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard said the city is working hard to get the money where it’s needed.

“We’re working through December 30. We are going to do the best we can do, up to that point. We will see what happens after that but until that time, we are going to try to ensure that this funding gets to where it is needed- in those places that are the most critical,” Beauregard said.

Beauregard said the city has been intentional in using the funds

“Importantly, it is how do we get the money out to the community, as well as how do we make the experience of government safer for everybody? So, I think we kind of kept those values in mind the whole time,” Beauregard said.

Beauregard said the city is focused on a number of CARES Act related initiatives through the end of the year.

That includes more aid for Staunton City Schools, temporary housing and hazard pay for public safety and city employees.

Any funds not spent or allocated by December 30 will go back to the state.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glago looking to build off breakout season

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Glago looking to build off breakout season

News

Local infectious disease expert says there is no need to wipe down groceries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The CDC’s website states that the risk of contracting COVID-19 from food packaging, “is thought to be low.”

News

Feeling more like fall this week with plenty of sunshine

Updated: 1 hours ago
High pressure will be in control for most of the week leading to a good amount of sunshine. Rain chances increase on Thursday as Sally moves closer to the area. MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm, highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A comfortable afternoon with low humidity. A clear and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. Cool and crisp.

State

Gas prices drop across Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Prices at the gas pump in Virginia have fallen roughly 2 cents-per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g Monday, September 14, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Latest News

Local

Augusta Co. School Board reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A student who attends Riverheads High School and Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Efforts falter to require schools to provide in-person options

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Fowler, Capital News Service
An effort to require Virginia school districts to provide in-person classes to students with poor internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic is most likely dead.

State

2 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Grant Co. schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
An individual at the Union Educational Complex and the family member of a staff member at Petersburg High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Grottoes police chief resigns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Town of Grottoes Police Chief Thomas C. James has resigned.

State

‘We need to gain trust’: New Henrico Co. Chief of Police focused on moving division forward

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, Karina Bolster
Henrico County announced Eric D. English as the new Chief of Police with the Henrico County Police Division. He will step into the role on Sept. 14.

Local

Moorefield High School reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Hardy County Schools and the Hardy County Health Department released a statement on social media saying that an individual associated with Moorefield High School has tested positive for COVID-19.