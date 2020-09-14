Moorefield High School reports positive COVID-19 case

MOOREFIELD, W. Va. (WHSV) — Hardy County Schools and the Hardy County Health Department released a statement on social media saying that an individual associated with Moorefield High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the health department is working with Hardy County Schools to identify anyone who may have had contact with the individual, and those who need to quarantine will be contacted.

“Our students and staff have done a great job wearing masks and social distancing at school in order to help prevent exposure. We will continue to take appropriate action working with and under the guidance of health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the statement says.

