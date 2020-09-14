Advertisement

Moorefield High School reports positive COVID-19 case

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOREFIELD, W. Va. (WHSV) — Hardy County Schools and the Hardy County Health Department released a statement on social media saying that an individual associated with Moorefield High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the health department is working with Hardy County Schools to identify anyone who may have had contact with the individual, and those who need to quarantine will be contacted.

“Our students and staff have done a great job wearing masks and social distancing at school in order to help prevent exposure. We will continue to take appropriate action working with and under the guidance of health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the statement says.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘We need to gain trust’: New Henrico Co. Chief of Police focused on moving division forward

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, Karina Bolster
Henrico County announced Eric D. English as the new Chief of Police with the Henrico County Police Division. He will step into the role on Sept. 14.

Local

ACSO searching for woman wanted in connection with reported Stuarts Draft Hwy. shooting

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Investigators are searching for 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey. The sheriff’s office says she is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, and additional charges are likely.

Local

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
“I think what’s important this month is to encourage open and honest dialogue about how we’re really doing, given the current social climate."

Local

Spotswood Elementary closed due to potential outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools made the decision to close Spotswood Elementary School for the next seven days due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 757 on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, September 14, Virginia has had 134,571 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Bridgewater Retirement Community gives back to local teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
Bridgewater Retirement Community is giving back to local teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 874 on Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Skill games fund COVID-19 relief

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

14-year-old boy driving stolen van leads police on high-speed chase in Chesapeake

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Obviously it wasn’t the race we wanted, but it turned out being a great event and we just had a really good time. As fun as you can have running 26.2 miles.”