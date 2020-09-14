Advertisement

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

“I think what’s important this month is to encourage open and honest dialogue about how we’re really doing, given the current social climate,” Haden said.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month.(National Suicide Prevention Lifeline)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and with all of the changes associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board Behavioral Health and Wellness Coordinator Brandy Haden says it is reasonable to be overwhelmed right now, and many are probably not at their best mentally.

“I think what’s important this month is to encourage open and honest dialogue about how we’re really doing, given the current social climate,” Haden said.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and on average, there are 132 suicides per day.

Haden says the state of Virginia has a suicide prevention program called Lock and Talk, which provides free resources to limit access to lethal means, such as medicine lock boxes and trigger locks for firearms, as well as training on suicide intervention and help for those who are struggling.

“If you can provide a barrier or a buffer between somebody who may be struggling with thoughts or behaviors around suicide, and means by which they would complete the suicide...we save lives,” Haden said.

She continued, saying it is important to acknowledge your emotions, and if you find they impact your ability to work, carry out daily activities and or maintain relationships, you should reach out to someone for help. Haden also emphasized the importance of mental health conversations in the home and encourages people who are not struggling to reach out to those who might be, to create a welcoming and comforting dialogue about the matter.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Crisis Textline at 741741 and text “Hello.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘We need to gain trust’: New Henrico Co. Chief of Police focused on moving division forward

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, Karina Bolster
Henrico County announced Eric D. English as the new Chief of Police with the Henrico County Police Division. He will step into the role on Sept. 14.

Local

Moorefield High School reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Hardy County Schools and the Hardy County Health Department released a statement on social media saying that an individual associated with Moorefield High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

ACSO searching for woman wanted in connection with reported Stuarts Draft Hwy. shooting

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Investigators are searching for 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey. The sheriff’s office says she is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, and additional charges are likely.

Local

Spotswood Elementary closed due to potential outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools made the decision to close Spotswood Elementary School for the next seven days due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 757 on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, September 14, Virginia has had 134,571 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Bridgewater Retirement Community gives back to local teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
Bridgewater Retirement Community is giving back to local teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 874 on Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Skill games fund COVID-19 relief

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

14-year-old boy driving stolen van leads police on high-speed chase in Chesapeake

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Obviously it wasn’t the race we wanted, but it turned out being a great event and we just had a really good time. As fun as you can have running 26.2 miles.”