Spotswood Elementary closed due to potential outbreak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools made the decision to close Spotswood Elementary School for the next seven days due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

Michael Richards, division superintendent, said the school division has two protocols put in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said on Sunday night, the school went into containment mode after an employee reported being sick at the elementary school last week.

Richards said the employee went to see their doctor and was told it is probable they are positive for COVID-19. That employee has been tested and awaiting test results.

Two other employees from the elementary school have reported feeling sick and are waiting on their COVID-19 test results as well.

Over the next week, the school will be deep cleaned but will be closed to teachers, students and staff.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools returned back to class on Aug. 31 with some students returning physically to the classroom.

Those students will be learning virtually over the next several days.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.