Advertisement

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Election Day is Nov. 3
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.(Source: USPS)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The U.S. Postal Service is out with voting advice seven weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election. It’s advice that’s prompted a lawsuit in at least one state.

“If you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead,” says a postcard being sent to postal customers nationally.

The information on the card directs the public to the USPS election mail website.

The postcard starts with a pledge.

“If you vote by mail, we’re committed to providing you a secure, effective way to deliver your ballot,” it says.

The mailing gives potential voters a checklist for making sure their vote gets counted:

Start today

  • Give yourself and election officials plenty of time to complete the process ahead of Nov. 3.

Rules and dates

  • These vary by state so contact your local election board.

Request mail-in or absentee ballot

  • Do this at least 15 days before the election.

Follow instructions

  • Check all the boxes. Sign where required. Add all necessary postage.

Get ballot in the mail

  • The USPS recommends you mail your ballot at least seven days before election day.

The postcard ends with a promise that leaves the final responsibility with the voter.

“We’re ready to deliver for you. Make sure you’re ready, too.”

The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before both House and Senate committees last month on his management of the agency and changes his critics say will slow mail delivery.

In Colorado, delivery of the flyers has been halted.

A federal judge agreed with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold that the postcards contain confusing information about the state’s mail-in voting system.

Mail-in ballots don’t have to be requested in the state. They’re automatically mailed to voters.

Coloradans also can choose to vote in person or drop their ballots in secure drop-boxes.

The Postal Service has asked the judge to reconsider his temporary restraining order stopping the mailings.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

News

Feeling more like fall this week with plenty of sunshine

Updated: 8 minutes ago
High pressure will be in control for most of the week leading to a good amount of sunshine. Rain chances increase on Thursday as Sally moves closer to the area. MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm, highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A comfortable afternoon with low humidity. A clear and pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. Cool and crisp.

National

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester's mayor has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

State

Gas prices drop across Virginia

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Prices at the gas pump in Virginia have fallen roughly 2 cents-per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/g Monday, September 14, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Latest News

Local

Augusta Co. School Board reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A student who attends Riverheads High School and Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School has tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict.

State

Efforts falter to require schools to provide in-person options

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Fowler, Capital News Service
An effort to require Virginia school districts to provide in-person classes to students with poor internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic is most likely dead.