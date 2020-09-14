‘We need to gain trust’: New Henrico Co. Chief of Police focused on moving division forward

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County announced Eric D. English as the new Chief of Police with the Henrico County Police Division. He will step into the role on Sept. 14.

English is currently the Chief of Police in the City of Harrisonburg, a position he’s held since Sept. 2018.

“Chief English has brought so many positive contributions to our city, and in addition to being an outstanding police chief he is a tremendous co­worker and friend,” said Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell. “His presence will be missed from the hallways of our Public Safety Building, to the meeting room of our Executive Leadership Team, and to the streets of our neighborhoods – where Chief English can so often be found meeting with residents and living a real-world example of his belief that community engagement is the best tool a police depart­ment has to serve its residents.”

With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, English now joins HCPD as the first Black American in division history to get the top job. It’s also the first time Henrico County has hired from outside the agency for this position.

“I’m just excited to get started,” English said. “I think we have a great organization here. The men and women here are great. I’ve always had a great respect for this organization.”

.@HenricoNews announces Eric English as the new @HenricoPolice Chief. He leaves his position as Chief in Harrisonburg to join HCPD. English is familiar with this area, and is a County resident. #HenricoNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/f0fpmFZCR9 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) August 24, 2020

English said he will draw on his previous experience in Harrisonburg as he takes on this new role.

However, he spent nearly three decades before that with the Richmond Police Department; becoming Deputy Chief of Operations in 2011 and Deputy Chief of Support and Business Services in 2016.

“He rose through the ranks from patrol officer, to captain, to major, and ultimately deputy chief,” said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas. “Their loss, quite frankly, is our gain.”

“The concepts of how you go about policing don’t change regardless of the organization,” English said. “Your main goal is trying to make sure you provide the best service to the citizens, treat them with dignity and respect, and then build those partnerships to be able to build that trust.”

Messages to the Richmond Police Department about English’s new position in Henrico were not immediately returned.

English admits, coming into this role during the heightened tensions between the public and police will be tough. However, he said he is focused on moving the agency forward in a positive light with community involvement.

“I want us to be transparent,” English said. “Our citizens should know how we operate. They should know what they should be looking for from their police organization.”

“He wants to listen and learn,” said Lt. Col. Linda Toney, Assistant Chief of Police at HCPD. “Although he already has a vision, he’s excited about being a part of Henrico County and we’re looking forward to that.”

English has been a Henrico resident for nearly 30 years, even while leading the force in Harrisonburg.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring him home,” Vithoulkas said.

English earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and sociology from the University of Richmond and received a Master of Public Administration from VCU.

However, beyond that, he is a former coach and referee for youth and high school basketball in the area.

“It’s all about partnerships; it’s all about building relationships,” English said. “I know there’s an element that we need to gain trust, not only gain but maintain trust. We can only do that through conversation and collaboration.”

English added he has a vision for the county but is focused on improving the relationship between the community and the police force.

“It’s important for me to come here and listen,” English said. “I don’t have all the answers, and I know there’s a lot of institutional knowledge in this organization that I’m going to have to lean on. I think it’s important for me to listen, not only to my staff but also the citizens of this county.”

As the leader of the Henrico Police Division, English will oversee an agency with 863 personnel, including more than 600 sworn officers, and a budget of $80.3 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Happening now - @HenricoNews County Manager John Vithoulkas addresses the public about the new Chief of Police. He says current Chief Humberto Cardounel has served in this position for 4 years, but has been with the County for more than 3 decades. #HenricoNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/nUDRptBzd0 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) August 24, 2020

The current Henrico County Police Chief, Humberto Cardounel Jr. announced in June that he will retire in September after serving the police division for 32 years. For the last four years, he served as Henrico’s Chief of Police.

During Monday’s announcement, Vithoulkas awarded Cardounel a Meritorious Service Medal.

Cardounel will officially retire on Friday. English will step into the role on Monday, Sept. 14.; until then, Lt. Col. Linda Toney will serve as interim Chief of Police.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.