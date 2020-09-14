Advertisement

Week 3 schedule changes for Pendleton County, East Hardy

Pendleton County and East Hardy are dealing with schedule changes for week three of the high school football season in West Virginia.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County and East Hardy are dealing with schedule changes for week three of the high school football season in West Virginia.

Pendleton County’s originally scheduled game at Sissonville was canceled due to COVID-19 numbers in Kanawha County. The Wildcats will now travel to Greenbrier West for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night. East Hardy, meanwhile, is still looking for a Week 3 opponent after Friday’s home game against Meadow Bridge was canceled due to COVID-19 numbers in Fayette County.

West Virginia High School Football Schedule - Week 3 (WHSV Area Teams)

Pendleton County (1-1 Overall) at Greenbrier West (2-0 Overall) - 7:30 p.m.

Petersburg (1-1 Overall) at Pocahontas County (1-1 Overall) - 7 p.m.

Moorefield (1-1 Overall) at Tucker County (0-2 Overall) - 7 p.m.

TBA at East Hardy (2-0 Overall)

