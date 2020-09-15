Bridgewater College student-athletes encouraging peers to vote

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team helped get fellow students registered to vote for the upcoming election in November.

“We came up with the idea to sit out here and table and get this organized because it’s a very important thing for our team and for us as a college campus,” Bridgewater College quarterback Kenneth McCray said.

The student-athletes and coaches gathered at a table on the campus' quad talking to people that walked by about the importance of casting their ballots.

“It’s real important,” Bridgewater College assistant football coach Craig Smith said. “It’s important that the students here at Bridgewater College understand they have a right. They have a right to vote.”

The team and Bridgewater College’s student-athlete advisory committee will be out on campus again Tuesday afternoon.

