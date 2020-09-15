Candidates for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District met virtually for “Meet the Candidates”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Democrat Nick Betts and incumbent Republican Ben Cline came together, virtually, to introduce themselves and answer questions.

Some of the questions were prepared and others were asked by the audience.

Some of the topics discussed were what the candidates would do once elected into the office, climate change and green energy economic opportunities, as well as their opinions of the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the discussion surrounding their opinion of the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates said:

“...Unemployment rates, which were extremely high in the first few months and are coming back down, down below 10% in Virginia, but need to come back down further,” Cline said.

“I think what we need to do is make sure that we don’t forget about folks that still haven’t recovered. The stock market’s rebounded, but the stock market isn’t the entire economy,” Betts said.

On the topic of what their first act in office would be, the candidates said:

“One of the first things I want to do is make the 0% interest rates on student loans permanent, eliminate them. The federal government should not be profiting off of people seeking to educate themselves,” Betts said.

“I will continue to work to help the economy recover from the COVID pandemic and continue to work to develop and distribute a vaccine once one is found,” Cline said.

Both candidates agree minimizing polarization in Washington D.C. and working together in a bipartisan manner are crucial steps.

The debate was hosted by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and Harrisonburg Rotary.

