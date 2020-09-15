Deadline extended for students to withdraw from JMU to get full refund

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has extended the deadline for students to receive a full refund upon withdrawing from the university.

Students now have until midnight on Sept. 26, instead of Sept. 15.

JMU is extending the deadline for receiving a full refund upon withdrawing from the university from Sept. 15 to midnight on Sept. 26. This deadline falls after the date JMU committed to informing the community on a possible return to in-person instruction. https://t.co/o2OW9PexTE — JMU (@JMU) September 14, 2020

“When JMU shifted to primarily virtual instruction on Sept. 1, the university committed to informing the community of its ability to return to in-person instruction by Sept. 25. So, by extending the original Sept. 15 deadline, students and families now have more time to make a decision about the rest of the semester,” stated JMU on its website.

Earlier this month, JMU switched to mostly virtual instruction after COVID-19 cases rose throughout the campus community.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.