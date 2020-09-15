Advertisement

Deadline extended for students to withdraw from JMU to get full refund

Stop the Spread banners hung around the James Madison University campus.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has extended the deadline for students to receive a full refund upon withdrawing from the university.

Students now have until midnight on Sept. 26, instead of Sept. 15.

“When JMU shifted to primarily virtual instruction on Sept. 1, the university committed to informing the community of its ability to return to in-person instruction by Sept. 25. So, by extending the original Sept. 15 deadline, students and families now have more time to make a decision about the rest of the semester,” stated JMU on its website.

Earlier this month, JMU switched to mostly virtual instruction after COVID-19 cases rose throughout the campus community.

