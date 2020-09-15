Dermatologist offers tips on how to prevent face acne due to wearing a mask

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Wearing a mask is very important to protect others from the coronavirus, but it can cause you to get bumps and dry, rough spots. Now, a dermatologist is weighing in on what you can do to prevent outbreaks.

Dr. Christopher M. Scott says not to wear makeup under a mask because that can clog pores and do not pick at any bumps that appear because that can cause scarring.

“You can also use gauze under your mask. You can take gauze and put it in the chin and then if you’re having chin acne, it helps decrease pressure and keep the mask off of your chin,” Dr. Scott, with Dermatology PLC, said.

Dr. Scott also says you can use a Benzoyl Peroxide face wash that will help kill acne causing bacteria.

