Elkton town council discuss re-naming Stonewall Riverside Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton town council had a special meeting Monday night and among the topics was changing the name of the Stonewall Riverside Park.

The renaming of Stonewall Riverside Park was requested by Merck and Company, which is the group that donated the land to the town the park sits on.

Some council members would like to see the name changed, while others want the name to stay.

“I think that Merck needs to stay out of politics because we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” town councilman Steve America said. “Right now they should be focused on medicine. Stay out of all this stuff. Everything they’re talking about is political and if we give in to this, what are we going to give in to next?”

The counter to that was the known name of the park by residents being “Riverside Park” and a focus on the relationship with Merck and Company.

“I’m not going to vote to change every name of every park because somebody wants me to,” vice mayor Randell Snow said. “This park, in particular, the one that Merck gave us, most people never call it Stonewall Riverside Park. It’s always been Riverside Park.”

Snow said he wants to keep the strong relationship the town has with Merck and Company and can do so by fulfilling their request.

The group will vote on what to do about the name in its next council meeting Sept. 21.

