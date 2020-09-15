Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday in Harrisonburg

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rockingham Co. Fairgrounds.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and no insurance or appointment is needed. Tests are available for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or for those who are a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

The Rockingham Co. Fairgrounds is located at 4808 S. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg, Va., 22801.

You can call 540-574-5101 with any questions.

