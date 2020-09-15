Friendly City Food Co-op to launch easier online ordering system Oct. 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Along with expanding its storefront this year, the Friendly City Food Co-op started offering online ordering and curbside pickup after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Starting Oct. 1, the Friendly City Food Co-op will launch a new and improved online ordering system called Co-Go.

Lindsay Denny, the marketing and brand manager of the co-op, said customers gave them great feedback about their online system, but the new one launching in a few weeks will be more user friendly.

“You go in and see the products that you want," Denny said. "Check them off and put them in your shopping basket and it’ll be much easier and give a whole lot more capability than what we’ve had before.”

Denny said some people are still not comfortable shopping in-person, and the co-op still saw a need for online ordering in the community.

You can find the new online ordering system on the Friendly City Food Co-op website on Oct. 1.

