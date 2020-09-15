Grottoes Town Council denies noise ordinance

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At Monday night’s Town of Grottoes Council meeting, supporters of a local restaurant sounded off about a proposed noise ordinance.

Residents showed lots of support for Lil' Guss,' which often hosts live music outdoors, as well as the owners Thomas Marchese and Angeliki Floros.

Supporters said Lil' Guss' brings together the community in many ways through food, music and dancing. They said the restaurant owners also give back to the Grottoes community, like when they gave away free meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If passed, the noise ordinance would have made it hard for Lil' Guss' to carry on business as usual.

The proposed noise ordinance would have gotten home or business owners in trouble if their property measure louder than 62 decibels, which is comparable to the sound level of a conversation in a bar or restaurant.

This would have been the new noise ordinance between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., but after hearing from residents who said this ordinance was unfair to businesses and families, the council denied the amendment.

“We will review it and come up with something that’s reasonable," Councilwoman Jo Plaster said. "That is the ultimate goal, to be reasonable for the sake of everyone.”

If this had been passed, loudspeakers or music amplifying equipment measuring over 62 decibels from the nearest neighbors property could have led to home or business owners getting a fine or misdemeanor charge.

In exemption to the current noise ordinance, the council granted Lil' Guss' a 60-day permit to operate and have live music Friday through Sunday during their approved hours.

The council said it would work with Lil' Guss' to find common ground.

