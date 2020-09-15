Harrisonburg labeled “hot spot” by The New York Times

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg currently sits at the number 7 spot for localities with the highest number of recent cases per resident, according to The New York Times.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the health director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said over the last few weeks, there has a been a jump in cases and mostly in the 18-24-year-old age group. This is a change from the previous surge this past spring.

There are 10 colleges and universities within the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Dr. Kornegay said that while Harrisonburg has been deemed a “hot spot” by the publication, the health district has been seeing COVID-19 spread everywhere. She adds, while it’s important to monitor cases, the health district doesn’t necessarily like the term “hot spot.”

“The last thing that we want people to do is to, kind of, let their guard down even in places that have lower transmission rates,” Dr. Kornegay said.

James Madison University spokesperson Caitlyn Read said they have seen a decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases tested at the university’s health center. Read said the 7-day moving average for positive tests is down from a high of 60% to 21% on September 14th.

Dr. Kornegay continues to stress the importance of getting a flu vaccine, especially this season, to avoid a bad flu season on top of the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

