JMU awaiting results of D1 Council meeting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a big week for James Madison University athletics.

The Dukes and fellow college athletic programs around the country are anxiously awaiting the results from Wednesday’s scheduled NCAA D1 Council meeting. There are a number of items on the agenda including a start date for college basketball, details of the FCS playoffs, and a calendar for winter, fall, and spring sports during the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The main thing that will be of public interest will be the definition of competitive seasons,” said Kevin Warner, who serves as JMU’s Assistant A.D. for Communications. “NCAA postseason dates as well as first competitive dates across various sports: fall, winter, and spring."

Once start dates and postseason details are announced following Wednesday’s meeting, schools can go about finalizing non-conference and conference schedules. Competition at JMU has been postponed since the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19.

“That has a ripple effect for the conference to be able to make its decisions," said Warner. "So for the CAA to decide what does a postseason look like, to determine the league’s (NCAA) qualifier across any different sport.”

News and final decisions from the NCAA D1 Council meeting are expected to be made public during the evening hours Wednesday.

