Local internet provider gives tells how to maintain WiFi connections

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — With students all over the Shenandoah Valley participating in virtual learning and many working from home since March, a strong WiFi connection can make all the difference.

Rob Cale is the senior director of marketing for Lumos Networks in Waynesboro. He says to make sure you have a symmetrical speed internet connection if it is available to you.

“That’s the ability to have your download speed equal to your upload speed and that is especially prevalent in today’s application. When you have in-home learning environments or in-home work environments where you know the information you put into the internet is just as important as the information you take out of the internet,” Cale explained.

Cale said there are usually two options when setting up WiFi in a home — fiber or copper. A copper connection involves running a connection to a central point in the neighborhood. Cale says if your neighbors are also online it can slow your connection and if you have a choice, get access to a fiber connection.

“Fiber gives a dedicated link to the home and you have that speed all the time. It’s always on you are not sharing that bandwidth connection with your neighbors or the block that you live on, those kind of things. It is a dedicated connection,” Cale said.

Cale also says it may be helpful to test for connection dead spots and if you find any, alert your internet provider.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.