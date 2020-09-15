Local running shop receives portion of donations from Staunton Creative Community Fund

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The flooding that happened in Staunton last month left many businesses in the Queen City trying to rebuild. The Staunton Creative Community Fund has raised more than $160,000 for those impacted.

A GoFundMe page was started shortly after the first round of flooding. During late August and early September, funding was distributed to local business owners.

Heidi Austin Cook, who owns Sole Focus Running on Central Avenue, lost more than $35,000 worth of inventory in just one night.

Cook said she is grateful to have an organization bring the community together to help.

“It just means a lot, not only financially but to know your community stands behind you, especially at a time like this. I am overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen,” Cook said.

More than 1,500 people donated to the SCCF GoFundMe. Twenty-seven businesses received a portion of the donations over the past few weeks.

