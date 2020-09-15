Louisa man arrested for striking woman Saturday

LOUISA, Va. (WHSV) — A Louisa man was arrested on Saturday for striking a woman in the face with closed fists.

Joseph M. Ryals, 36, of Louisa, Va. allegedly struck a Staunton woman in the face outside of a residence on the 300 block of Monument Drive in Staunton, according to Katie Shifflet with the Staunton Police Department. The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 12 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Augusta Health for medical treatment for her injuries, which was facial fractures.

Ryals was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and was served with a protective order.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.