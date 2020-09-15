Advertisement

Louisville reaches agreement with Breonna Taylor’s family, sources say

The FBI Louisville office announced Thursday it is opening an investigation into the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family of Breonna Taylor)
The FBI Louisville office announced Thursday it is opening an investigation into the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family of Breonna Taylor)(WKYT)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family have reached an agreement with the City of Louisville, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

The settlement includes a significant amount of money reaching into the millions of dollars, sources told WAVE 3 News. It is expected to be one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her home on March 13.

The agreement also includes a long list of reforms for the police department. Some of those changes include policy updates for the way the department executes warrants. Other mandates address police accountability.

The news comes six months after the deadly raid at Taylor’s home, where Sgt. Jon Mattingly also was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was later dropped.

Mattingly, who would recover from his injury, was placed on administrative reassignment, per department protocol, along with the two other officers involved in the shooting. Brett Hankison was later fired for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter. Det. Myles Cosgrove was the other officer who fired his weapon that night.

The settlement comes days after WAVE 3 News first reported that the state’s criminal case will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any of the officers who fired their weapons that night will face charges. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is investigating.

On WHAS Radio on Tuesday morning, when asked if he would plan a news conference to discuss the settlement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said “I don’t have an announcement at this time.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lego to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lego said Tuesday that it will stop using plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replace them with paper ones.

National

Raw: Storm surge in Gulf Shores, Ala., with Hurricane Sally offshore

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Waves crash in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Tuesday as Hurricane Sally churns offshore.

National

Navalny posts hospital photo of himself; plans Russia return

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed in Germany on Tuesday, looking gaunt but alert and saying that he was happy to be breathing on his own finally after being poisoned with a nerve agent.

News

Spotswood Elementary closed due to potential outbreak

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters stressed “significant” uncertainty as to where the storm’s eye would make landfall. But they kept nudging the predicted track eastward, easing fears in New Orleans, which was once in Sally’s crosshairs.

News

Moorefield High School reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Augusta Co. School Board reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Texas officer charged with assault in fatal 2019 shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG and JUAN A. LOZANO
A Harris County grand jury indicted Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz Monday for shooting Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in May 2019.

National

Texas officer indicted in deadly shooting of woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Texas police officer who shot and killed a woman last year was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

National Politics

Trump to preside over historic Arab-Israel recognition deals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The agreements will formalize the normalization of the Israel's already warming relations with the UAE and Bahrain — and may pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity.