Advertisement

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.
Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US ambassador to China to step down next month

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trade relations between the United States and China soured under the Trump administration, and other disputes followed over technology, human rights and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

National Politics

South Dakota AG discovered man’s body day after crash

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

Latest News

News

Elkton town council discuss re-naming Stonewall Riverside Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Elkton town council had a special meeting Monday night and among the topics was changing the name of the Stonewall Riverside Park.

Local

Grottoes Town Council denies noise ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The proposed noise ordinance would have gotten home or business owners in trouble if their property measure louder than 62 decibels, which is comparable to the sound level of a conversation in a bar or restaurant.

News

Feeling more like fall this week with hazy skies

Updated: 2 hours ago
High pressure will be in control for most of the week but smoke from the western wildfires will continue to lead to hazy skies. MONDAY: Staying hazy tonight and over the next few days. This is all from wildfire smoke across the western U.S. which has been brought east from the jetstream. Air quality will not be poor and you can’t smell the smoke. This will just continue to lead to a hazy and milky sky. A very pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cool overnight, chilly in some spots with lows falling into the upper 40s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 50s for the Valley. TUESDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Hazy sunshine continues (more haze, less sunshine) for the day as wildfire smoke continues in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Mild with highs in the low 70s. A great day to get outside. Staying hazy for the evening. Remember wildfire smoke can lead to more vibrant sunrises and sunsets but thicker haze may just block out the sun completely. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cooler overnight, lows falling into the low to mid 40s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s for the Valley, what a cool night!WEDNESDAY: Another cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A beautiful day with hazy sunshine again. Likely thick haze at times. With more of a southerly breeze, highs will be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. THURSDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sally will move closer to the area, but high pressure to the north will keep most of the moisture south of the area. A cold front will move across our are from the north, so any rain will be from the cold front. Liely a few showers later in the day. A warm afternoon despite the clouds, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Timing may change with the front so we will keep you updated. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.FRIDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy and mild for the day, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A crisp night, lows in the mid to upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. However, wildfire smoke may still affect our skies locally so it’s possible the haze may continue into the weekend. Otherwise, a great day to get out and enjoy. Cool overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

News

Waynesboro officials working hard to deliver safe, secure, fair presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Waynesboro Registar and Electoral Board are working hard to make sure the upcoming presidential election is safe, fair, and secure. That was the message Robert Horowitz, Secretary of the Waynesboro Electoral Board, shared with the City Council Monday night. Horowitz says this is the first no-excuse voting opportunity in 100 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. People will have 45 days to vote. In-person early voting starts Friday, September 18, and more than 2,000 absentee ballot requests have already been received. “The electoral board unanimously voted support for the vote-by-mail absentee ballot. This is the safest way to vote during the pandemic,” stated Horowitz. “We know vote-by-mail can be a success because of the last two elections held here in Waynesboro. Many studies have confirmed that vote-by-mail is safe, secure, and free from fraud.” Elections details are available on the City of Waynesboro’s website.

News

Elkton town council discuss re-naming Stonewall Riverside Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Elkton town council had a special meeting Monday night and among the topics was changing the name of the Stonewall Riverside Park. The renaming of Stonewall Riverside Park was requested by Merck and Company, which is the group that donated the land to the town the park sits on. Some council members would like to see the name changed, while others want the name to stay. “I think that Merck needs to stay out of politics because we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” town councilman Steve America said. “Right now they should be focused on medicine. Stay out of all this stuff. Everything they’re talking about is political and if we give in to this, what are we going to give in to next?” The counter to that was the known name of the park by residents being “Riverside Park” and a focus on the relationship with Merck and Company. “I’m not going to vote to change every name of every park because somebody wants me to,” vice mayor Randell Snow said. “This park, in particular, the one that Merck gave us, most people never call it Stonewall Riverside Park. It’s always been Riverside Park.” Snow said he wants to keep the strong relationship the town has with Merck and Company and can do so by fulfilling their request. The group will vote on what to do about the name in its next council meeting Sept. 21.

News

Bridgewater College student-athletes encouraging peers to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bridgewater College football team helped get fellow students registered to vote for the upcoming election in November. “We came up with the idea to sit out here and table and get this organized because it’s a very important thing for our team and for us as a college campus,” Bridgewater College quarterback Kenneth McCray said. The student-athletes and coaches gathered at a table on the campus' quad talking to people that walked by about the importance of casting their ballots. “It’s real important,” Bridgewater College assistant football coach Craig Smith said. “It’s important that the students here at Bridgewater College understand they have a right. They have a right to vote.” The team and Bridgewater College’s student-athlete advisory committee will be out on campus again Tuesday afternoon.