Officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at CCCA in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) confirms a COVID-19 outbreak at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents (CCCA).

As of Tuesday, September 15, 25 staff members and 12 patients have tested positive at the Staunton-area facility.

DBHDS says the center is not accepting new patients, and is isolating existing ones with less severe symptoms. Additionally, the department is working with private providers to admit current non-positive CCCA patients who are stable and appropriate for discharge to lower levels of care.

The Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents is working with the local health department to control the outbreak and develop a plan to reopen admissions when it is safe to do so.

