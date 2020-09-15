‘Pies to Stop Suicide’ event held at Magpie Diner

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Pies were flying in Magpie Diner as members of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience came together to continue fundraising for the fight against suicide.

“We wanted to, you know suicide is such a heavy topic, and 2020 has been such a rough year, we just wanted everybody to have a little fun,” Madden-Puckett, the chair of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience, said.

Kevin Long has been fundraising for the Out of the Darkness Greater Shenandoah Valley Walk to fight suicide. He is the top fundraiser, so he had the opportunity to “pie” Markita in the face.

“It was cold, it was cold but it was fun,” Madden-Puckett said.

Long became involved in fundraising after his daughter, Molly, died by suicide last year.

“I got to Richmond and there were police sitting outside of her apartment and I got the news from a detective that she had passed,” Long said.

Long hopes the funds raised will help others get the support they need. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s going to a good cause that maybe we can help somebody open up and talk about it and save at least one person out there,” Long said.

The pies used were named after Molly.

“Well, Molly always liked her grandmother’s chocolate pie, so it was kind of a no-brainer,” Long said.

The pie, “Molly’s Mile High Chocolate Pie,” will be available at Magpie for the rest of the week, and all proceeds will go to the Greater Shenandoah Valley Out of the Darkness Experience.

For more information on the Greater Shenandoah Valley out of the Darkness Experience or the upcoming walk event, you can go to the organization’s Facebook page.

