Timeout with TJ: Episode 10 - Cody Elliott & Previewing VHSL meeting

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 10 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record. They discuss the importance of the upcoming VHSL Executive Committee and the return of high school sports in Virginia. During “Top Five with TJ”, Elliott talks about his favorite moments covering high school sports in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0gxIYQ16Oc9YdttPLw1AAQ

