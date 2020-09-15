Advertisement

Vehicle crash on US-11 in Rockingham Co. causes delays

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash in New Market in Rockingham County on US-11N, 3.1 miles south of Junction US 211, according to VDOT.

The crash is in the vicinity of Concord Church Road and Rt. 793E/W.

The northbound left shoulder, through lanes and right shoulder are closed. The southbound left shoulder, through lanes and right shoulder are also closed.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

