Vehicle crash on US-11 in Rockingham Co. causes delays

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash in New Market in Rockingham County on US-11N, 3.1 miles south of Junction US 211, according to VDOT.

The crash is in the vicinity of Concord Church Road and Rt. 793E/W.

The northbound left shoulder, through lanes and right shoulder are closed. The southbound left shoulder, through lanes and right shoulder are also closed.

