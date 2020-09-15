VHSL School of the Week: Waynesboro

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s new energy surrounding Waynesboro High School athletics.

“There’s a lot of positivity,” said Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major. “There’s a lot of things going on. We have a lot of coaches who are doing things to get the student-athletes involved and I think that’s what we need right now.”

Major, who spent the last nine years as head coach of the Wilson Memorial High School football program, is in his first year as AD at Waynesboro.

“We just need to change perception," said Major. "I know through the years that I have been around, that Waynesboro athletics have been very good. Right now, it’s struggling.”

One of Major’s goals is to help rebuild the Waynesboro football program. The Little Giants are 0-20 overall since the start of the 2018 season and were forced to forfeit a game last fall due to low roster numbers.

“I think it’s important for your football program to get back on a winning track to help the motivation and the morale of the school," said Major.

The football team and all of Waynesboro’s athletic programs are preparing for their final school year in the Valley District. Starting in the fall of 2021, the Little Giants will join the Shenandoah District and compete against teams from Augusta County and Staunton.

“It helps with some of the rivalries and I do believe that it will help with our fans being able to go support," said Major. "Instead of driving to Broadway or to Harrisonburg or Spotswood for a district game, they could support their student-athlete here locally by just going to a county school or Staunton.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.