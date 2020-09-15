Virginia Museum of the Civil War to resume seven-day operations

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will resume operations seven days a week.

Since July 1, the museum and battlefield had been on a weekdays-only schedule, after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the museum, visitors should wear masks inside the museum and maintain social distancing. Seating in the theater has been reduced to accommodate social distancing, and acrylic barriers are placed at the front desk between staff and visitors.

Staff-guided battlefield tours and public programming have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020, but visitors can still walk the battlefield and visit the museum.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.