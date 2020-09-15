Advertisement

Virginia Museum of the Civil War to resume seven-day operations

Virginia Museum of the Civil War.
Virginia Museum of the Civil War.(Virginia Military Institute/Virginia Museum of the Civil War)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park will resume operations seven days a week.

Since July 1, the museum and battlefield had been on a weekdays-only schedule, after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the museum, visitors should wear masks inside the museum and maintain social distancing. Seating in the theater has been reduced to accommodate social distancing, and acrylic barriers are placed at the front desk between staff and visitors.

Staff-guided battlefield tours and public programming have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020, but visitors can still walk the battlefield and visit the museum.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watchdog review finds issues with Virginia’s costly incentive programs

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several of Virginia’s publicly funded economic development incentive programs have limited benefit and either need to be overhauled or eliminated.

Local

Rabid raccoon reported in Staunton

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby, WDBJ
The raccoon was collected from the Vinson Street area of Staunton and submitted for testing after a suspected encounter with a pet.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday in Harrisonburg

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rockingham Co. Fairgrounds.

Local

Louisa man arrested for striking woman Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A Louisa man was arrested on Saturday for striking a woman in the face with closed fists.

Latest News

Travel

Vehicle crash on US-11 in Rockingham Co. causes delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash in New Market in Rockingham County on US-11N, 3.1 miles south of Junction US 211.

Local

Walkabout Outfitter raises money for SheJumps organization

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The fundraiser events on Sept. 18 will take place at all three of Jack Brown’s locations.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 10 - Cody Elliott & Previewing VHSL meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 10 - Cody Elliott & Previewing VHSL meeting

Local

Officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at CCCA in Staunton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services confirms a COVID-19 outbreak is at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents.

State

Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses 2020 election, absentee ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on September 15.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 943 on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, September 15, Virginia has had 135,514 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.