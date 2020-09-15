Advertisement

Walkabout Outfitter raises money for SheJumps organization

The fundraiser events on Sept. 18 will take place at all three of Jack Brown’s locations.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Downtown Harrisonburg’s Walkabout Outfitter is raising money this month, and holding a fundraiser event Friday, Sept. 18, to support the non-profit organization called SheJumps.

“What they’re all about is getting girls and women who’ve never been in the outdoors or who have a huge passion for the outdoors and want to help others, kind of partner them up and give them their first positive outdoor experience,” Walkabout Outfitter Store Manager, Vince Mier, said.

All six Walkabout Outfitter locations in Virginia have been raising money by selling raffle tickets in stores and online, that will enter you to win a SUP board and paddle. The fundraiser events on Sept. 18 will take place at all three of Jack Brown’s locations — in Harrisonburg, Roanoke and Richmond.

“Aaron Ludwig of Jack Brown’s, he reached out to us and wanted to partner up,” Mier said, “and it was just a perfect match because come to find out, his daughters have actually participated in SheJumps.”

The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where you can enjoy your Jack Brown’s food and purchase raffle tickets. One raffle ticket goes for $5, and 5 raffle tickets can be bought for $20.

Mier says Walkabout Outfitter has raised $1,500 so far, and have a goal of $3,500, with 100% of the proceeds going toward SheJumps.

