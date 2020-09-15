Waynesboro officials working hard to deliver safe, secure, fair presidential election

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Registar and Electoral Board are working hard to make sure the upcoming presidential election is safe, fair, and secure. That was the message Robert Horowitz, Secretary of the Waynesboro Electoral Board, shared with the City Council Monday night.

Horowitz says this is the first no-excuse voting opportunity in 100 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. People will have 45 days to vote.

In-person early voting starts Friday, September 18, and more than 2,000 absentee ballot requests have already been received.

“The electoral board unanimously voted support for the vote-by-mail absentee ballot. This is the safest way to vote during the pandemic,” stated Horowitz. “We know vote-by-mail can be a success because of the last two elections held here in Waynesboro. Many studies have confirmed that vote-by-mail is safe, secure, and free from fraud.”

Elections details are available on the City of Waynesboro’s website.

