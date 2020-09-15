Wildfire Smoke and Haze Forecast

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

It’s not uncommon for wildfire smoke to be wrapped up into the jetstream and into the atmospheric flow and carried other places far away from where fires are burning. What’s unique right now, is how much smoke there is across the Midwest and East Coast, all from the wildfire smoke across the western United States.

You can take a look at the smoke forecast in the video above over the next several days. We expect this to be something we will be dealing with for a few weeks on and off depending on weather patterns.

Because of so many large fires, this smoke has been carried thousands of miles away from where fires are burning.

SO much smoky haze. Enough that it has affected temperatures. pic.twitter.com/8ZQejbhgcP — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 15, 2020

When the haze is thicker, this can affect temperatures and lead to lower high temperatures because of the smoke blocking out sunshine.

Because the smoke and haze is at higher levels in the atmosphere, this is not going to affect air quality and you will not be able to smell smoke.

Smoke from the western U.S. wildfires is being carried by the jet stream across the Mid-Atlantic, causing a "hazy" sky. A cross-section of the air above us shows the concentration of smoke between 15-25 thousand feet, which is why we largely can't smell the smoke at the surface. pic.twitter.com/3sJnJG5o99 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 15, 2020

Here’s a look at air quality levels across the county. The worst quality is across the West where the fires are burning.

Air Quality for the U.S. (WHSV)

