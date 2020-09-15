World War II plane flies over Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - September 14, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. To commemorate the day, a B-17 flew over the University of Virginia.

The historic plane is from the Commemorative Air Force’s Air Base Arizona.

After it flew over the UVA Lawn, it made its way to downtown Charlottesville, and then headed to Richmond.

This is one of only five flying in the world out of 12,000 built for combat in World War II.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.