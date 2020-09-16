Advertisement

1on1: Hispanic Heritage Month

By Bob Corso
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Hispanic Heritage Month is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Silvia Garcia-Romero of Sentara RMH talks about Hispanic heritage, challenges, and what the hospital does to observe the month.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Harrisonburg City Schools plan with health department after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
At least one person tested positive for COVID-19 at Spotswood Elementary School in Harrisonburg, according to superintendent Dr. Michael Richards. The school will be closed for the next several days. School leaders are now working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine the next steps. “Our part of that is to provide contact information of people that they need to speak to,” Richards said. “We provided the contact to the three employees and now with the one who has the positive diagnosis.” Richards said he expects an update on contact tracing from the health department on Wednesday.

News

Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses 2020 election, absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic. Northam began his briefing with an overview of the Virginia Department of Health’s recent COVID-19 update. Northam said that statewide, Virginia is averaging about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, and the state’s percent positivity rate is at 6.8%. The percent positivity rate has been decreasing for 12 days, Northam said. Northam said that due to the added restrictions in the Hampton Roads area, the percent positivity of COVID-19 cases in the eastern region of Virginia has decreased for 16 days. Although an increase in occupied hospital beds had occurred, Northam and his team were “very pleased with the region’s progress, and last week [they] lifted the restrictions.” The southwest region of Virginia is seeing a rise in new cases, and percent positivity is at 8.1%. The central region of Virginia is not far behind, Northam said. Local health departments and officials continue to look at these statistics. “It is our behavior that will get this pandemic behind us,” Northam said. “I appreciate all Virginians being responsible and being a part of the solution.” Northam spoke briefly about the COVIDWISE app — which has had 515,824 downloads statewide. Virginia’s moratorium on rent and utilities expires on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Northam said he has asked that it be extended until Oct. 5. This, he said, will give the general assembly the time they need to finalize the state’s budget. Meanwhile, $42 million in CARES Act funding has been funded for additional PPE distribution, and the Virginia National Guard is continuing to help with COVID-19 testing events. Northam then began discussing the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; so far, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov. Absentee ballots will have prepaid postage and additional security measures, including a barcode that you can use to track your ballot. You can choose to mail your ballot or use a secure dropoff location at polling places and registrar offices on election day. Starting Friday, Sept. 18, you can vote early in-person at your local registrar’s office, until Oct. 31. Or you can vote in-person on election day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CARES Act funding will help to ensure that all election officers will have PPE equipment, and increased sanitation efforts and social distancing will be enforced at polling places on election day. Northam also urged Virginians to complete the 2020 Census and to get their flu shot. September is suicide awareness month. Northam said that 17 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States. Any veteran who is having difficulty can call the Military Crisis Line and the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. You can watch the briefing below or on the governor’s Facebook page.

News

Dominion reports power outages in Augusta County area

Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy reports 780 customers are without power on Tuesday night. According to an outage map on the energy company’s website, a circuit is out. As of 9:30 p.m., the estimated time for power to be restored is between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Plans to build branch of Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro on hold due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Virginia Museum of Natural History is on the cusp of putting a satellite branch in downtown Waynesboro, but now those plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday night, Dr. Joe Keiper, the Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of History based in Danville, was in Waynesboro speaking at the Wayne Theatre Tuesday. Keiper shared a detailed plan of the future place-based museum, which is expected to share stories specific to the area and include local biodiversity. With the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive nearby, Keiper says the Waynesboro branch could reach even more people. “This is gonna be the most awesome project when it’s done. I mean, I think people are gonna love it,” Keiper stated. “It’s gonna be exciting, not just for the children, but it’s also gonna be exciting for tourists to come and learn and that’s gonna be great for this area of the state because tourists are a great revenue stream and we hope to reach so many people with this branch.” The project is expected to cost $21 million. The General Assembly approved funding for the museum, but Keiper says the museum is on hold like all capital projects due to the COVID-19 emergency. When funding moves forward Keiper says they’ll finalize the design then hand it over to contractors to break ground.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah National Park to host virtual field trips for K through 12 students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Shenandoah National Park rangers will lead curriculum-based science programs, which can be tailored to all grade levels and students K through 12.

Local

Local health departments in constant contact with local schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Health departments are working closely with schools in the Shenandoah Valley to track COVID-19.

News

Harrisonburg City Schools plan with health department after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
At least one person tested positive for COVID-19 at Spotswood Elementary School in Harrisonburg.

Local

Plans to build branch of Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro on hold due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Museum of Natural History is on the cusp of putting a satellite branch in downtown Waynesboro, but now those plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One On One

1on1: Hispanic Heritage Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Hispanic Heritage Month is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Silvia Garcia-Romero of Sentara RMH talks about Hispanic heritage, challenges, and what the hospital does to observe the month.