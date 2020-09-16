Augusta Health breaks ground on new outpatient pavilion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — August Health broke ground on a new outpatient pavilion that focuses on bringing streamlined care for surgeries, breast care services and imaging.

President and CEO of Augusta Health, Mary Mannix, said that 70 percent of the services provided involve outpatient care. She also said that the project is attempting to bring a more personalized experience to outpatient care.

“This is going to represent a wonderful opportunity for a very personalized, streamlined and easy outpatient experience. Whether you are coming for a mammogram at the breast center, whether you are having outpatient surgery, [or] whether you are just coming for some imaging,” Mannix explained.

The building will cover 60,000 square feet and is expected to be completed in late 2022

Mannix also said the new space will incorporate COVID-19 precautions.

“We’ve learned a lot with COVID-19. We’ve learned a lot about social distancing. We’ve learned a lot about air exchanges, etc. And yes, all of those learnings will be incorporated into this building,” Mannix explained.

Mannix said the project is expected to cost between 50 and 60 million dollars.

