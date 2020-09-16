Augusta Health holds groundbreaking ceremony for new pavilion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Augusta Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, September 16, for a dedicated outpatient pavilion slated to open in late 2022 in Fishersville.

The pavilion is designed to improve the region’s access outpatient care, and to meet the growing demand for outpatient services both locally and nationally. Augusta Health anticipates these plans will impact more than 100,000 patients every year with specialized and personal outpatient care.

“When you think about healthcare and you think about how everything is moved kind of from inpatient to outpatient, really 70% of the services we provide now our outpatient, and so it’s time for our facilities to catch up with that trend.” Augusta Health President and CEO Mary Mannix said.

The 60,000 square foot campus pavilion will cost around $50 million to $60 million, and will be funded from Augusta Health reserves and philanthropic contributions. The facility will provide state-of-the-art accommodations for outpatient surgery, a low-cost freestanding imaging center, and breast care services designed with a focus on early detection and prevention of cancer. The new pavilion will also include private and enclosed pre-op and recovery bays.

Augusta Health also plans to expand in the future on primary care services in Buena Vista and Glasgow, expanded diabetes and behavioral health services in Fishersville, and the expansion of the Augusta Health Weyers Cave Urgent Care Center.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.