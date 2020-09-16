Advertisement

City of Harrisonburg approves CARES Act grants to help local businesses

Jimmy Madison's in Harrisonburg is one of the businesses receiving funding
Jimmy Madison's in Harrisonburg is one of the businesses receiving funding(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses in Harrisonburg are getting some help through federal CARES Act money.

“It comes at a time that is probably the most challenging to operate a business,” Giovanni Cannata, director of operations for Jimmy Madison’s, said.

Businesses around Harrisonburg like Jimmy Madison’s are receiving a bit of relief from the city’s CARES Act funding.

“We were able to offer these grants to businesses based on their employment levels to help them out during this tough time,” Brian Shull, the director of economic development in Harrisonburg, said. “To help cover some of their expenses they’ve had to occur during this pandemic.”

78 businesses will get grants over the next few days to help in their recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places like the Ramada Inn in the Friendly City will now have a little more comfort keeping their businesses afloat.

“It’s definitely helping us with paying the bills to everything, keeping it up and running," Ray Patel, the owner of Harrisonburg’s Ramada Inn said. “Right now we’ve come from 30% occupancy. The market has come up to 55% roughly.”

After having to shut down for three months, Jimmy Madison’s is looking forward to have payroll sustainability, while continuing to market and advertise the restaurant as they enter a slower time of the year.

“Anything that we can do to try and get the message out to our community to get people to come out and support all of their local businesses because we all need it,” Cannata said.

More Harrisonburg businesses can seek help in another round of funding in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dominion reports power outages in Augusta County area

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Dominion Energy reports 780 customers are without power on Tuesday night.

News

Local running shop receives portion of donations from Staunton Creative Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago
The flooding that happened in Staunton last month left many businesses in the Queen City trying to rebuild. The Staunton Creative Community Fund has raised more than $160,000 for those impacted. A GoFundMe page was started shortly after the first round of flooding. During late August and early September, funding was distributed to local business owners. Heidi Austin Cook, who owns Sole Focus Running on Central Avenue, lost more than $35,000 worth of inventory in just one night. Cook said she is grateful to have an organization bring the community together to help. “It just means a lot, not only financially but to know your community stands behind you, especially at a time like this. I am overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen,” Cook said. More than 1,500 people donated to the SCCF GoFundMe. Twenty-seven businesses received a portion of the donations over the past few weeks.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 943 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Tuesday, September 15, Virginia has had 135,514 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That total reflects a 943 case increase since Monday, out of 12,719 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 7.4% of the newest tests coming back positive. 96 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 2,839. According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the death data for Sept. 15 has an existing data backlog. For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard. On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend. The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes. Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower. Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,771 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems – although 2 licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns. The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

News

W. Va. Sen. Capito tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Tuesday afternoon that her test for coronavirus came back negative. Capito, a West Virginia Republican, released the following statement: “This morning, I was made aware that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Within minutes of being notified, I immediately contacted the Capitol Attending Physician and was tested. That test came back negative. Despite my negative coronavirus test result, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.”

Latest News

News

Louisa man arrested for allegedly striking woman Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Louisa man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly striking a woman in the face with closed fists. Joseph M. Ryals, 36, of Louisa, Va. allegedly struck a Staunton woman in the face outside of a residence on the 300 block of Monument Drive in Staunton, according to Katie Shifflet with the Staunton Police Department. The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 12 at approximately 6:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Augusta Health for medical treatment for her injuries, which was facial fractures. Ryals was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and was served with a protective order.

News

County and city schools feeding hundreds of students through free meal program

Updated: 1 hour ago
With students back at school, either virtually or physically in the classroom, both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have seen a number of families use their free meals program. “We are serving about 1,500 students on Tuesday evenings. Currently, we expect those numbers to probably increase a little bit,” Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition for HCPS, said. Early said they’re also serving about 400 students through the division’s delivery routes on Wednesdays. After more than two weeks of serving families, Early said there have been some slight changes to their distribution. For instance, staff are delivering meals on Wednesdays through car routes as opposed to bus routes. Also, instead of meal pick up being Tuesday and Thursday, families will only be able to pick up meals on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. “We just feel like maybe its more effective to just have parents and staff, and everybody comes out one night a week and receive a whole week’s worth of meals in one trip as oppose to having to come out twice,” Early said. She said the same quality meals will be given out that families can pick up at any school across the division. Gerald Lehman, director of food and nutrition services for RCPS, said the county has also had a busy first week back with preparing meals for students. “Our usual service of meals during a normal school year is 6,000 to 7,000 meals a day,” Lehman said. " On Monday, we served 1,160 breakfasts in school, 1,300 lunches in school and 1,575 take-home meals for Monday Tuesday, and Wednesday." Lehman said it’s about a third of where they’re at normally this time of year with serving meals, but believes more families will take advantage of the free meal program as the school year continues. “Because we have theses meals available at all of our schools and they’re available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, we hope that will be an encouragement for more families to receive that.” He said they’ve received good feedback from families on their meal selections so far this week, and have even had reviews sent into their office. “I was so happily surprised to see all the wonderful food content in the bags for my four children enrolled in the schools. They are nicely stacked in my refrigerator for tomorrow and Thursday and I look forward to my children eating these nicely prepared meals this week,” a note sent to the school offices on Tuesday read. Both Early and Lehman hope to feed more children in school later this fall. Each school division will continue its free meal program until the end of this year.

News

Local internet provider gives tells how to maintain WiFi connections

Updated: 1 hours ago
With students all over the Shenandoah Valley participating in virtual learning and many working from home since March, a strong WiFi connection can make all the difference. Rob Cale is the senior director of marketing for Lumos Networks in Waynesboro. He says to make sure you have a symmetrical speed internet connection if it is available to you. “That’s the ability to have your download speed equal to your upload speed and that is especially prevalent in today’s application. When you have in-home learning environments or in-home work environments where you know the information you put into the internet is just as important as the information you take out of the internet,” Cale explained. Cale said there are usually two options when setting up WiFi in a home — fiber or copper. A copper connection involves running a connection to a central point in the neighborhood. Cale says if your neighbors are also online it can slow your connection and if you have a choice, get access to a fiber connection. “Fiber gives a dedicated link to the home and you have that speed all the time. It’s always on you are not sharing that bandwidth connection with your neighbors or the block that you live on, those kind of things. It is a dedicated connection,” Cale said. Cale also says it may be helpful to test for connection dead spots and if you find any, alert your internet provider.

News

Harrisonburg police officers continue ‘ICAT’ training

Updated: 1 hours ago
Members of the Harrisonburg Police Department are training to handle crisis situations and continuing their new training program, “Integrating Communication, Assessment and Tactics," or ICAT. The program runs on September 14 and 15. Officers took part in real-life scenarios with a person acting out crisis situations. The goal was to de-escalate them through communication tactics. Officers worked in pairs to assess the scene and talk with the role player. In one of the real-life scenarios, a man was holding a weapon and officers approached him and tried to get him to put it down. “What we’re trying to do is figure out when we show up, how can we effectively communicate to dissolve the situation, assessing the situation to see how much danger is involved and then what tactics can we use to come up with a positive resolution,” Sgt. Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department said. Sgt. Monahan said this training is one of the many programs officers participate in throughout the year and believes the model has been successful so far.

News

Rabid raccoon reported in Staunton

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents in the City of Staunton after a raccoon tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was collected from the Vinson Street area and submitted for testing after a suspected encounter with a pet. While the raccoon no longer poses a threat, the VDH says any human or animal that may have been exposed to its saliva is considered a potential exposure and should receive medical evaluation. If you have been bitten, scratched or licked by the raccoon or any animal that may have been in contact with it, seek medical attention. Rabies can be prevented in humans if the vaccine and medication is administered soon after exposure. Once symptoms begin, rabies is fatal. If any wild animal bites or interacts with a domestic animal, contact your local health department and animal control, and have the animal evaluated by a vet. The VDH wants to remind people to never approach wild animals, especially a raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, and especially if it is behaving oddly or is seen in the daytime. You should also avoid stray cats and dogs; do not feed them or wild animals. Keep pets safe by walking them on a leash and confining them to your property.

News

JMU waiting results of Wednesday's NCAA D1 Council meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
JMU waiting results of Wednesday's NCAA D1 Council meeting