City of Harrisonburg approves CARES Act grants to help local businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses in Harrisonburg are getting some help through federal CARES Act money.

“It comes at a time that is probably the most challenging to operate a business,” Giovanni Cannata, director of operations for Jimmy Madison’s, said.

Businesses around Harrisonburg like Jimmy Madison’s are receiving a bit of relief from the city’s CARES Act funding.

“We were able to offer these grants to businesses based on their employment levels to help them out during this tough time,” Brian Shull, the director of economic development in Harrisonburg, said. “To help cover some of their expenses they’ve had to occur during this pandemic.”

78 businesses will get grants over the next few days to help in their recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places like the Ramada Inn in the Friendly City will now have a little more comfort keeping their businesses afloat.

“It’s definitely helping us with paying the bills to everything, keeping it up and running," Ray Patel, the owner of Harrisonburg’s Ramada Inn said. “Right now we’ve come from 30% occupancy. The market has come up to 55% roughly.”

After having to shut down for three months, Jimmy Madison’s is looking forward to have payroll sustainability, while continuing to market and advertise the restaurant as they enter a slower time of the year.

“Anything that we can do to try and get the message out to our community to get people to come out and support all of their local businesses because we all need it,” Cannata said.

More Harrisonburg businesses can seek help in another round of funding in the coming weeks.

