College basketball season to begin Nov. 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020-2021 college basketball season is set to begin the day before Thanksgiving.

The NCAA D1 Council announced Thursday the season will begin November 25. In a statement, the NCAA said “moving the start date back from Nov. 10 is intended to have contests begin when at least three-quarters of Division I schools will have concluded their fall terms or moved remaining instruction and exams online, creating a more controlled and less populated campus environment that may reduce the risk of COVID-19 that can occur between student-athletes and the broader student body population."

DI Council approves Nov. 25 start date for men’s and women’s basketball: https://t.co/c1wZ7g8ITU pic.twitter.com/P10GIoFiLH — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 16, 2020

Men’s and women’s college basketball programs are allowed to schedule up to 27 regular-season games during the 2020-2021 season. Preseason practice can begin on October 14.

James Madison released the following statement Thursday after the NCAA D1 Council’s announcement:

"Today’s guidance from the NCAA Division I Council was an important step for our preparation for a healthy 2020-21 competitive year. Now that we have a confirmed date of November 25 for a start to college basketball, the FCS playoffs to occur April 18 to May 15 and multiple other important updates, we have a more defined structure to build our schedules and prepare our student-athletes for competition. Much work lies ahead as we work with the Colonial Athletic Association to define automatic qualifier processes across all sports and other logistics, in addition to working through schedules for all sports with other regional institutions.

Based upon the dates announced by the NCAA, there is an impact to our basketball seasons and our inaugural season in the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Rest assured that the facility remains on target for a November opening, and we are still anticipating home competition in that venue this season. We will have additional communication directly to season ticket holders regarding the impact of the NCAA’s date change."

D-1 Council: Start date of college basketball season: Nov. 25; Start of practice: Oct. 14; Max number of games: 27 (reduced by 4); Minimum number of games: 13; No scrimmages/exhibitions. Recommendation for minimum 4 non-conference. Video breakdown coming w/NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) September 16, 2020

